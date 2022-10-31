Not Available

Fernando Montiel vs. Nonito Donaire is a 118-pound world title fight, which kicks off HBO's season of "Boxing After Dark" and pits 2 fighters both on the pound-for-pound list. The biggest boxing action often comes in the smallest packages, which is what fight fans are hoping for when unified bantamweight titleholder Fernando Montiel defends his belts against Nonito Donaire. Montiel, installed as a 2-to-1 underdog by the casino, will be making his fourth title defense and is coming off a second-round knockout of Jovanny Soto in a December non-title bout designed to be his final tune-up before facing Donaire.