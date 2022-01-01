FernGully: The Last Rainforest

When a sprite named Crysta shrinks a human boy, Zak, down to her size, he vows to help the magical fairy folk stop a greedy logging company from destroying their home, the pristine rainforest known as FernGully. Zak and his new friends fight to defend FernGully from lumberjacks -- and the vengeful spirit they accidentally unleash after chopping down a magic tree.
|Tim Curry
|Hexxus (voice)
|Samantha Mathis
|Crysta (voice)
|Christian Slater
|Pips (voice)
|Robin Williams
|Batty Koda (voice)
|Tone-Lōc
|Goanna (voice)
|Jonathan Ward
|Zak Young (voice)
