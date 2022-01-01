1992

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 9th, 1992

Studio

Kroyer Films

When a sprite named Crysta shrinks a human boy, Zak, down to her size, he vows to help the magical fairy folk stop a greedy logging company from destroying their home, the pristine rainforest known as FernGully. Zak and his new friends fight to defend FernGully from lumberjacks -- and the vengeful spirit they accidentally unleash after chopping down a magic tree.

Cast

Tim CurryHexxus (voice)
Samantha MathisCrysta (voice)
Christian SlaterPips (voice)
Robin WilliamsBatty Koda (voice)
Tone-LōcGoanna (voice)
Jonathan WardZak Young (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images