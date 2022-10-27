Fertile Ground

Emily and Nate Weaver leave the city for the rural comfort of Nate’s ancestral home in the country. Once there, Emily is plagued by horrifying visions and haunted by the ghosts inhabiting their isolated new home. When Nate’s behavior undergoes a strange and fearful metamorphosis, Emily fears she might be the latest target in a murderous tradition.
|Leisha Hailey
|Emily Weaver
|Ingrid Coree
|Art Dealer
|JoNell Kennedy
|Brittany McGraw
|Chelcie Ross
|Avery
|Gale Harold
|Nate Weaver
