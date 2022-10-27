Not Available

Fertile Ground

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

After Dark Films

Emily and Nate Weaver leave the city for the rural comfort of Nate’s ancestral home in the country. Once there, Emily is plagued by horrifying visions and haunted by the ghosts inhabiting their isolated new home. When Nate’s behavior undergoes a strange and fearful metamorphosis, Emily fears she might be the latest target in a murderous tradition.

Cast

Leisha HaileyEmily Weaver
Ingrid CoreeArt Dealer
JoNell KennedyBrittany McGraw
Chelcie RossAvery
Gale HaroldNate Weaver

