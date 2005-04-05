Fever Pitch

When relaxed and charming Ben Wrightman meets workaholic Lindsey Meeks she finds him sweet and charming, they hit it off and when it is winter Ben can spend every waking hour with Lindsey, but when summer comes around the corner Lindsey discovers Ben's obsession with the Boston Red Sox. She thinks it is perfect until everything goes downhill for them.
|Drew Barrymore
|Lindsey Meeks
|Jimmy Fallon
|Ben Wrightman
|Jason Spevack
|Ben - 1980
|Jack Kehler
|Al
|Maureen Keiller
|Viv
|Daniel Greene
|Waiter
