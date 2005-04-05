2005

Fever Pitch

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 5th, 2005

Studio

ELC Productions Ltd.

When relaxed and charming Ben Wrightman meets workaholic Lindsey Meeks she finds him sweet and charming, they hit it off and when it is winter Ben can spend every waking hour with Lindsey, but when summer comes around the corner Lindsey discovers Ben's obsession with the Boston Red Sox. She thinks it is perfect until everything goes downhill for them.

Cast

Drew BarrymoreLindsey Meeks
Jimmy FallonBen Wrightman
Jason SpevackBen - 1980
Jack KehlerAl
Maureen KeillerViv
Daniel GreeneWaiter

