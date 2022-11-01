Not Available

Führer Ex

  • Drama

Ingo Hasselbach, whose parents were Communist Party members in East Germany during his childhood, has lived at both ends of the political seesaw. The question of how people reach a change of heart is a profound one; Hasselbach describes the external forces that led to his founding Germany's first neo-Nazi political party and the internal ones that led him away from it five years later.

Cast

Christian BlümelHeiko Degener
Aaron HildebrandTommy Zierer
Jule FlierlBeate
Harry BaerFriedhelm Kaltenbach
Dieter LaserEduard Kellermann

