Ingo Hasselbach, whose parents were Communist Party members in East Germany during his childhood, has lived at both ends of the political seesaw. The question of how people reach a change of heart is a profound one; Hasselbach describes the external forces that led to his founding Germany's first neo-Nazi political party and the internal ones that led him away from it five years later.
|Christian Blümel
|Heiko Degener
|Aaron Hildebrand
|Tommy Zierer
|Jule Flierl
|Beate
|Harry Baer
|Friedhelm Kaltenbach
|Dieter Laser
|Eduard Kellermann
