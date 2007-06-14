2007

Fido

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 2007

Studio

Lions Gate Films

Timmy Robinson's best friend in the whole wide world is a six-foot tall rotting zombie named Fido. But when Fido eats the next-door neighbor, Mom and Dad hit the roof, and Timmy has to go to the ends of the earth to keep Fido a part of the family. A boy-and-his-dog movie for grown ups, "Fido" will rip your heart out.

Cast

Billy ConnollyFido
Carrie-Anne MossHelen Robinson
Dylan BakerBill Robinson
Kesun LoderTimmy Robinson
Henry CzernyJonathan Bottoms
Tim Blake NelsonMr. Theopolis

View Full Cast >

Images