Timmy Robinson's best friend in the whole wide world is a six-foot tall rotting zombie named Fido. But when Fido eats the next-door neighbor, Mom and Dad hit the roof, and Timmy has to go to the ends of the earth to keep Fido a part of the family. A boy-and-his-dog movie for grown ups, "Fido" will rip your heart out.
|Billy Connolly
|Fido
|Carrie-Anne Moss
|Helen Robinson
|Dylan Baker
|Bill Robinson
|Kesun Loder
|Timmy Robinson
|Henry Czerny
|Jonathan Bottoms
|Tim Blake Nelson
|Mr. Theopolis
View Full Cast >