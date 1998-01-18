1998

Fifteen and Pregnant

  • Drama

Release Date

January 18th, 1998

Based on a true story, 15 year old Tina Spangler discovers she is pregnant. Her choices are abortion, adoption, or a lonely, exhausting life as a single parent. Abandoned by her boyfriend, she turns to her mother. Tina discovers although it has torn her world apart, her pregnancy could re-unite her shattered family and help her find her true purpose in life.

Cast

Park OverallEvie Spangler
David AndrewsCal Spangler
Karen TrumboJane Walsh
Julia WhelanRachel Spangler
Marlyn MasonGrandma Spangler
Katee SackhoffKaren Gotatus

