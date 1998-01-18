Fifteen and Pregnant

Based on a true story, 15 year old Tina Spangler discovers she is pregnant. Her choices are abortion, adoption, or a lonely, exhausting life as a single parent. Abandoned by her boyfriend, she turns to her mother. Tina discovers although it has torn her world apart, her pregnancy could re-unite her shattered family and help her find her true purpose in life.
|Park Overall
|Evie Spangler
|David Andrews
|Cal Spangler
|Karen Trumbo
|Jane Walsh
|Julia Whelan
|Rachel Spangler
|Marlyn Mason
|Grandma Spangler
|Katee Sackhoff
|Karen Gotatus
