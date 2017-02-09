2017

Fifty Shades Darker

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 9th, 2017

Studio

Universal Pictures

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

Cast

Dakota JohnsonAnastasia Steele
Jamie DornanChristian Grey
Bella HeathcoteLeila Williams
Tyler HoechlinBoyce Fox
Kim BasingerElena Lincoln
Jennifer EhleCarla

Images