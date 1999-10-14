Fight Club

A ticking-time-bomb insomniac and a slippery soap salesman channel primal male aggression into a shocking new form of therapy. Their concept catches on, with underground "fight clubs" forming in every town, until an eccentric gets in the way and ignites an out-of-control spiral toward oblivion.
|Edward Norton
|The Narrator
|Brad Pitt
|Tyler Durden
|Meat Loaf
|Robert "Bob" Paulson
|Jared Leto
|Angel Face
|Helena Bonham Carter
|Marla Singer
|Zach Grenier
|Richard Chesler
View Full Cast >
18 More Images