1999

Fight Club

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 14th, 1999

Studio

Regency Enterprises

A ticking-time-bomb insomniac and a slippery soap salesman channel primal male aggression into a shocking new form of therapy. Their concept catches on, with underground "fight clubs" forming in every town, until an eccentric gets in the way and ignites an out-of-control spiral toward oblivion.

Cast

Edward NortonThe Narrator
Brad PittTyler Durden
Meat LoafRobert "Bob" Paulson
Jared LetoAngel Face
Helena Bonham CarterMarla Singer
Zach GrenierRichard Chesler

Images

