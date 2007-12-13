2007

Fighter

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 2007

Studio

Nimbus Film

Aicha, a high-school student, is a passionate kung fu fighter. Her Turkish parents expect her to get good grades so she can get into medical school, like her brother Ali. But school doesn't inspire her. Defying her family, Aicha starts secretly training at a professional, co-ed kung fu club. A boy, Emil, helps Aicha train for the club championship and they fall in love.

Cast

Cyron MelvilleEmil Andersen
Molly Blixt EgelindSofie
Xian GaoSifu
Özlem SaglanmakYasemin
Frank ThielStudent counselor
Trine AppelKarate coach

