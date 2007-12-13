Aicha, a high-school student, is a passionate kung fu fighter. Her Turkish parents expect her to get good grades so she can get into medical school, like her brother Ali. But school doesn't inspire her. Defying her family, Aicha starts secretly training at a professional, co-ed kung fu club. A boy, Emil, helps Aicha train for the club championship and they fall in love.
|Cyron Melville
|Emil Andersen
|Molly Blixt Egelind
|Sofie
|Xian Gao
|Sifu
|Özlem Saglanmak
|Yasemin
|Frank Thiel
|Student counselor
|Trine Appel
|Karate coach
