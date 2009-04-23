Small-town boy Shawn MacArthur has come to New York City with nothing. Barely earning a living selling counterfeit goods on the streets, his luck changes when scam artist Harvey Boarden sees that he has a natural talent for streetfighting. When Harvey offers Shawn help at making the real cash, the two form an uneasy partnership.
|Channing Tatum
|Shawn MacArthur
|Terrence Howard
|Harvey Boarden
|Zulay Henao
|Zulay Valez
|Roger Guenveur Smith
|Jack Dancing
|Brian J. White
|Evan Hailey
|Angelic Zambrana
|Kimo's Girl
View Full Cast >
7 More Images