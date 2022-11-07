Fighting Fist

The Yakuza of Japan has infiltrated the universities of Hong Kong and are conducting illegal activities such as underground bare knuckle fights,gambling and drugs. Hong Kong Police team up with the Japanese Secret Service to bring down the ruthless gang but their agents always seem to wind up dead. As a last resort they have a female detective (Sibelle Hu) infiltrate the organization in order to bring them down.
|Sonny Chiba
|Supt. Yamada
|Chin Ka-Lok
|Teddy Wong
|Song Lei
|Sally Wong
|Ken Lo
|Chi Wang-Cheung
|Shogo Shiotani
|Sato Mitsuda
|Masashi Ishibashi
|Sato's Karate Master
