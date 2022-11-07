Not Available

Fighting Fist

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gold Harbour Films

The Yakuza of Japan has infiltrated the universities of Hong Kong and are conducting illegal activities such as underground bare knuckle fights,gambling and drugs. Hong Kong Police team up with the Japanese Secret Service to bring down the ruthless gang but their agents always seem to wind up dead. As a last resort they have a female detective (Sibelle Hu) infiltrate the organization in order to bring them down.

Cast

Sonny ChibaSupt. Yamada
Chin Ka-LokTeddy Wong
Song LeiSally Wong
Ken LoChi Wang-Cheung
Shogo ShiotaniSato Mitsuda
Masashi IshibashiSato's Karate Master

Images