Figure Of Wax

    The figure of wax to which the title alludes is that of philosopher and jurist Jeremy Bentham (1748-1832), one of the founders of the University of London. The film was shot over a period of two days in three locations: the hall of University College, London, where Bentham’s wax figure sits in a glass-fronted case; Oxford Street; and the City of London. Subtitles indicate a dialogue between Broodthaers and Bentham, in addition to a spoken commentary delivered by Charlotte Hardman. The film is accompanied by Broodthaers playing scales and music by Beethoven and Chopin on the piano.

