Harking back to the classic horror movie "Fade to Black", "Film Freak" is about a woman who works at the Jacksonville Times-Union and trying to outrun her past because of her boyfriend, who was an avid film freak who killed her parents on Friday the 13th wearing a Jason Voorhees mask. Thinking he was in an insane asylum, the boyfriend breaks out wearing a Michael Myers costume and begins to head for her once again, killing and dressing up as various serial killers from films, including Freddy Krueger, Ghostface from "Scream" and Jason Voorhees.