Film-Gaudi

When I first arrived in Barcelona in 1974 I decided to make a film about architect Antoni Gaudi's Park Guell. I found a film already conceived in the 1914 design; it was enough to follow the trajectories traced by Gaudi, imagine them as a labyrinth, reproduce the bursting of the mosaics through an analogous fracture of linear temporality. In the editing I tried to avoid showing passers-by. No human figure should get in the way of the appearance of that fantastic architecture. The stop-motion technique applied to the position and parameters of the camera still seems suitable for representing the undulating space of the park.