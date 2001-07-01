Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Led by a strange dream, scientist Aki Ross struggles to collect the eight spirits in the hope of creating a force powerful enough to protect the planet. With the aid of the Deep Eyes Squadron and her mentor, Dr. Sid, Aki must save the Earth from its darkest hate and unleash the spirits within.
|Donald Sutherland
|Dr. Cid (voice)
|Ming-Na Wen
|Dr. Aki Ross (voice)
|Alec Baldwin
|Cap. Gray Edwards (voice)
|Ving Rhames
|Sgt. Ryan Whitaker (voice)
|Steve Buscemi
|Off. Neil Fleming (voice)
|Peri Gilpin
|Off. Jane Proudfoot (voice)
View Full Cast >