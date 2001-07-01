2001

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 1st, 2001

Studio

Square Pictures

Led by a strange dream, scientist Aki Ross struggles to collect the eight spirits in the hope of creating a force powerful enough to protect the planet. With the aid of the Deep Eyes Squadron and her mentor, Dr. Sid, Aki must save the Earth from its darkest hate and unleash the spirits within.

Cast

Donald SutherlandDr. Cid (voice)
Ming-Na WenDr. Aki Ross (voice)
Alec BaldwinCap. Gray Edwards (voice)
Ving RhamesSgt. Ryan Whitaker (voice)
Steve BuscemiOff. Neil Fleming (voice)
Peri GilpinOff. Jane Proudfoot (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images