Final Flesh

A 'dramatic work' from Vernon Chatman (Wondershowzen, Xavier Renegade Angel & Doggyfizzle Televizzle). This new form of entertainment involves work-for-hire adult entertainment companies who turn your script into subterranean gold. Operating on the principle that they'd commit themselves to the script even if it didn't involve pornographic sex, Vernon commissioned pieces from four different companies, all of which form a surreal narrative when played back to back. Existential, sublime & ridiculous, featuring unmistakeable porno production values & shudderingly unseasoned porno actors/actresses - but no actual sex! Chatman's sexworker hirelings applied themselves earnestly to his cerebral text (never suspecting the prank nature of the project).