Final Hours: Amelia Earhart's Last Flight

Not Available

In May 1937, Amelia Earhart embarked on the most ambitious and dangerous flight of her career: an attempt to fly around the world at the equator. Six weeks later, she and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared without a trace in the South Pacific. In "The Final Hours", we take a journey around the world in a vintage Lockheed Electra, recreating Amelia's flight and reliving the adventure through her diaries and logbooks. Through interviews with aviation experts and historians we discover a possible solution to the mystery of her disappearance.