Final Scene

Jack Fleece is a wannabe filmmaker who just wants to make his first movie with his friends Brandon and Isaac. But tragedy strikes when Jack finds out that he has kidney cancer. After going to his thinking place with Isaac and Brandon he decides to go ahead and make his movie like his favourite director Lloyd Kaufman, but with no equipment and money, they have to go to a local film studio to steal some equipment in the night. On the day of his premiere, Jack goes to get a check-up and is told that the cancer has spread aggressively. Jack runs off to the theatre but cannot make it inside the cinema so he turns away and goes to his thinking spot to commit suicide. After a talking down from Brandon and Isaac they arrive at the premiere.