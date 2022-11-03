Not Available

Finale in Blood

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Try Ease Ltd

This supernatural drama revolves around a radio disc jockey named Cheng, who unexpectedly comes into contact with the beautiful ghost of a woman named Feng. Hoping to exact revenge on the man responsible for her death, Feng persuades Cheng to tell her story on air. Unfortunately, although Cheng's performance draws in a score of listeners, it also attracts the attention of Feng's killer.

Cast

Lawrence Cheng
Ruth Winona Tao
David Wu Dai-Wai
Chikako Aoyama
Josephine Koo
Peter Lai Bei-Dak

