Find me that girl

Not Available

Marisol is a girl of 16 who, accompanied by her father, is singing from place to place, to put food in their mouths. They end up going to a camp site in Mallorca, where the girl meets two students from Madrid, Tony ( Ramon Arcusa ) and Mario ( Manuel de la Calva). Marisol wants to become someone great, and to achieve that, she performs at a Bullfighting tournament as a singer, in the hope that someone will see her. Mr Morrison, and an aquaintance, Miss Nelly ( Isabel Garcés ), notice her. This man puts his expectations in Marisol, but to do that, he takes her away from the environment she has lived in until then. That way, he will get the world to consider her "a lady with great talent" (her voice), which is what she wanted in the first place.