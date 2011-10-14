2011

Finding a Family

  • Drama
  • Family

October 14th, 2011

Bright Alex grows up in Michigan proud of his mother, Romanian immigrant Ileana, who became a professor, vowing to make her dream come true by graduating from Harvard. But when mother becomes manic-depressive and repeatedly dumps her medication, Alex each time lands in foster care. At age 16, he gets legal emancipation and vows to take charge of their lives himself

Cast

Kim DelaneyIleana
Sarah-Jane RedmondSuzanne Bante
Paul McGillionJim Bante
Jared AbrahamsonAlex Chivescu
MacKenzie PorterJen Bante
Genevieve BuechnerLucy

