Finding a Family

Bright Alex grows up in Michigan proud of his mother, Romanian immigrant Ileana, who became a professor, vowing to make her dream come true by graduating from Harvard. But when mother becomes manic-depressive and repeatedly dumps her medication, Alex each time lands in foster care. At age 16, he gets legal emancipation and vows to take charge of their lives himself
|Kim Delaney
|Ileana
|Sarah-Jane Redmond
|Suzanne Bante
|Paul McGillion
|Jim Bante
|Jared Abrahamson
|Alex Chivescu
|MacKenzie Porter
|Jen Bante
|Genevieve Buechner
|Lucy
View Full Cast >