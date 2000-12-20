2000

Finding Forrester

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 2000

Studio

Laurence Mark Productions

Gus van Sant tells the story of a young African American man named Jamal who confronts his talents while living on the streets of the Bronx. He accidentally runs into an old writer named Forrester who discovers his passion for writing. With help from his new mentor Jamal receives a scholarship to a private school.

Cast

Sean ConneryWilliam Forrester
Rob BrownJamal Wallace
F. Murray AbrahamProf. Robert Crawford
Anna PaquinClaire Spence
Busta RhymesTerrell Wallace
April GraceMs. Joyce

