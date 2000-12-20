Finding Forrester

Gus van Sant tells the story of a young African American man named Jamal who confronts his talents while living on the streets of the Bronx. He accidentally runs into an old writer named Forrester who discovers his passion for writing. With help from his new mentor Jamal receives a scholarship to a private school.
|Sean Connery
|William Forrester
|Rob Brown
|Jamal Wallace
|F. Murray Abraham
|Prof. Robert Crawford
|Anna Paquin
|Claire Spence
|Busta Rhymes
|Terrell Wallace
|April Grace
|Ms. Joyce
View Full Cast >