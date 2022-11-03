In madcap road movie Finding North, Rhonda (Wendy Makkena, Sister Act), a big-haired bankteller from Brooklyn, encounters Travis (John Benjamin Hickey, Love! Valour! Compassion!), naked, suicidal and about to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge. Mistaking him for her perfect man, she stalks him all the way to Danton, Texas. An alliance, and eventually true friendship, is formed between this extremely odd couple as they embark upon a 'treasure hunt' - with clues provided from beyond the grave...
|John Benjamin Hickey
|Travis Furlong
|Jonathan Walker
|Voice of Bobby (voice)
|Anne Bobby
|Debi
|Rebecca Creskoff
|Gina
|Angela Pietropinto
|Mrs. Portelli
|Freddie Roman
|Mr. Portelli
