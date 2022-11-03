Not Available

Finding North

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

In madcap road movie Finding North, Rhonda (Wendy Makkena, Sister Act), a big-haired bankteller from Brooklyn, encounters Travis (John Benjamin Hickey, Love! Valour! Compassion!), naked, suicidal and about to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge. Mistaking him for her perfect man, she stalks him all the way to Danton, Texas. An alliance, and eventually true friendship, is formed between this extremely odd couple as they embark upon a 'treasure hunt' - with clues provided from beyond the grave...

Cast

John Benjamin HickeyTravis Furlong
Jonathan WalkerVoice of Bobby (voice)
Anne BobbyDebi
Rebecca CreskoffGina
Angela PietropintoMrs. Portelli
Freddie RomanMr. Portelli

