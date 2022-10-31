Not Available

Clay, Michael and Andrew are fascinated by a yearbook from Chico High's class of 1990 that they discover at a Value Village. Intrigued by the cryptic word "Caduceus" emblazoned across the cover, and by the countless sweet mullets and dream girls inside, the three friends lock onto one particular student: feather-banged mystery man Timothy Truelove. When the guys discover tickets for the 20th reunion available online, they can't resist the temptation to crash. This is hands down the most awesome road trip you'll ever take from Portland to Chico, California! Will they get busted by the Reunion Committee? Will Truelove show? What the heck does "Caduceus" mean anyway? The documentary equivalent of a John Hughes movie, Finding Truelove is an exuberant comedy that pays homage to all things '80s-from Saved By the Bell to Howard Jones to Back to the Future-with pure energy and heart.