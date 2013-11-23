2013

Fir Crazy

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 2013

Studio

Not Available

When marketing executive Elise MacKenzie decides to help sell Christmas trees at her family’s Christmas tree lot, she discovers a newfound fondness for the holidays. But all could be lost when the store owner who hosts the tree lot on his block wants to shut it down, and it’s up to Elise to find a way to rekindle his Christmas Cheer. Stars Sarah Lancaster.

Cast

Sarah LancasterElise
Eric JohnsonDarren
Colin MochrieGary
Greg CalderoneShane
Inga CadranelNanci
John BregarLance

View Full Cast >

Images