When marketing executive Elise MacKenzie decides to help sell Christmas trees at her family’s Christmas tree lot, she discovers a newfound fondness for the holidays. But all could be lost when the store owner who hosts the tree lot on his block wants to shut it down, and it’s up to Elise to find a way to rekindle his Christmas Cheer. Stars Sarah Lancaster.
|Sarah Lancaster
|Elise
|Eric Johnson
|Darren
|Colin Mochrie
|Gary
|Greg Calderone
|Shane
|Inga Cadranel
|Nanci
|John Bregar
|Lance
View Full Cast >