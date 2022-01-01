Fire on the Amazon

When a well-known environmental researcher is murdered in the Amazon jungle, an arrogant photojournalist (Craig Sheffer) joins forces with a beautiful young activist (Sandra Bullock) to find out who is responsible. Along they way, they fall in love as they discover the men responsible for the killing would be more than willing to murder again if it will keep them quiet.
|Sandra Bullock
|Alyssa Rothman
|Craig Sheffer
|R.J.
|Juan Fernández
|Ataninde
|Judith Chapman
|Sandra
|Ramsay Ross
|Pistoleiro
|David Elkin
|Lucavida
