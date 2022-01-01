1993

Fire on the Amazon

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1993

Studio

Concorde-New Horizons

When a well-known environmental researcher is murdered in the Amazon jungle, an arrogant photojournalist (Craig Sheffer) joins forces with a beautiful young activist (Sandra Bullock) to find out who is responsible. Along they way, they fall in love as they discover the men responsible for the killing would be more than willing to murder again if it will keep them quiet.

Cast

Sandra BullockAlyssa Rothman
Craig ShefferR.J.
Juan FernándezAtaninde
Judith ChapmanSandra
Ramsay RossPistoleiro
David ElkinLucavida

