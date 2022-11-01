Not Available

Fire Over England

  • War
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

London Film Productions

The film is a historical drama set during the reign of Elizabeth I (Flora Robson), focusing on the English defeat of the Spanish Armada, whence the title. In 1588, relations between Spain and England are at the breaking point. With the support of Queen Elizabeth I, British sea raiders such as Sir Francis Drake regularly capture Spanish merchantmen bringing gold from the New World.

Cast

Raymond MasseyKing Philip II of Spain
Leslie BanksThe Earl of Leicester
Laurence OlivierMichael Ingolby
Vivien LeighCynthia
Morton SeltenLord Burleigh
Tamara DesniElena

