Fire Over England

The film is a historical drama set during the reign of Elizabeth I (Flora Robson), focusing on the English defeat of the Spanish Armada, whence the title. In 1588, relations between Spain and England are at the breaking point. With the support of Queen Elizabeth I, British sea raiders such as Sir Francis Drake regularly capture Spanish merchantmen bringing gold from the New World.
|Raymond Massey
|King Philip II of Spain
|Leslie Banks
|The Earl of Leicester
|Laurence Olivier
|Michael Ingolby
|Vivien Leigh
|Cynthia
|Morton Selten
|Lord Burleigh
|Tamara Desni
|Elena
