The Soviets have developed a revolutionary new jet fighter, called "Firefox". Naturally, the British are worried that the jet will be used as a first-strike weapon, as rumours say that the jet is indetectable on radar. They send ex-Vietnam War pilot Mitchell Gant on a covert mission into the Soviet Union to steal Firefox.
|Clint Eastwood
|Mitchell Gant
|Freddie Jones
|Kenneth Aubrey
|David Huffman
|Captain Buckholz
|Warren Clarke
|Pavel Upenskoy
|Ronald Lacey
|Semelovsky
|Kenneth Colley
|Colonel Kontarsky
