Fireman Sam: Pontypandy Gone Wild

Fireman Sam is busy keeping everyone safe and sound, when the town of Pontypandy goes wild! Tom and Moose go on the trail of a foxy fox but, whilst trying to outsmart it, accidentally become trapped in its den. The self-titled "Wild Men of Pontypandy" get into more scrapes when they start a battle of wilderness skills and find themselves stranded up a tree. Meanwhile, Sarah tells the town about the Pontypandyness Monster. Everyone rushes to the lake but the jetty can't cope with all the excitement. It breaks, floats away and leaves half the town adrift! Episodes: The Pontypandyness Monster, King of the Mountain, Lighthouse Lock Out, To Outfox a Fox, The Great Guinea Pig Race, Floodlights.