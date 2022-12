Not Available

Jamie (Sebastian Christophers), a quiet loner in his early twenties, is clumsily looking for his first relationship. Shy and lacking self-confidence, his past experiences with men have yielded disappointing results. One Sunday, he meets up with Ben (Sam Atkinson) after chatting with him on a dating app. As they spend the afternoon together, Jamie begins to wonder if he has finally met his match. A short film directed by Christopher Manning.