First Knight

The timeless tale of King Arthur and the legend of Camelot are retold in this passionate period drama. Arthur is reluctant to hand the crown to Lancelot, and Guinevere is torn between her loyalty to her husband and her growing love for his rival. But Lancelot must balance his loyalty to the throne with the rewards of true love.
|Sean Connery
|King Arthur
|Richard Gere
|Lancelot
|Julia Ormond
|Guinevere
|Ben Cross
|Prince Malagant
|Liam Cunningham
|Agravaine
|Christopher Villiers
|Sir Kay
View Full Cast >