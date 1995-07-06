1995

First Knight

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 6th, 1995

Studio

First Knight Productions

The timeless tale of King Arthur and the legend of Camelot are retold in this passionate period drama. Arthur is reluctant to hand the crown to Lancelot, and Guinevere is torn between her loyalty to her husband and her growing love for his rival. But Lancelot must balance his loyalty to the throne with the rewards of true love.

Cast

Sean ConneryKing Arthur
Richard GereLancelot
Julia OrmondGuinevere
Ben CrossPrince Malagant
Liam CunninghamAgravaine
Christopher VilliersSir Kay

