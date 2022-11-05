1959

First Man Into Space

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 26th, 1959

Studio

Amalgamated Productions

Once he was a handsome, fearless test pilot. ow he is a viscious, hideous love-killer. Did the deadly gamma rays do it? In this classic 50s sci-fi thriller, cocky all-american test pilot Dan Prescott disobeys orders and flies an experimental rocket 250 miles above the earth, thus becoming the first man into space.

Cast

Marla LandiTia Francesca
Bill EdwardsLt. Dan Milton Prescott
Robert AyresCapt. Ben Richards
Bill NagyPolice Chief Wilson
Carl JaffeDr. Paul von Essen
Roger DelgadoMexican Consul - Ramon de Guerrera

Images