Once he was a handsome, fearless test pilot. ow he is a viscious, hideous love-killer. Did the deadly gamma rays do it? In this classic 50s sci-fi thriller, cocky all-american test pilot Dan Prescott disobeys orders and flies an experimental rocket 250 miles above the earth, thus becoming the first man into space.
|Marla Landi
|Tia Francesca
|Bill Edwards
|Lt. Dan Milton Prescott
|Robert Ayres
|Capt. Ben Richards
|Bill Nagy
|Police Chief Wilson
|Carl Jaffe
|Dr. Paul von Essen
|Roger Delgado
|Mexican Consul - Ramon de Guerrera
