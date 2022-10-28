1983

First Name: Carmen

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1983

Studio

Sara Films

The protagonist is Carmen X, a female member of a terrorist gang. She asks her uncle Jean, a washed-up film director if she can borrow his beachside house to make a film with some friends, but they are in fact planning to rob a bank. During the robbery she falls in love with a security guard. The film intercuts between Carmen's escape with the guard, her uncle's attempt to make a comeback film, and a string quartet attempting to perform Beethoven.

Cast

Jacques BonnafféJoseph Bonnaffé
Myriem RousselClaire
Christophe OdentLe chef
Jean-Luc GodardOncle Jeannot
Valérie DrévilleLa nourrice / Wet nurse
Maruschka DetmersCarmen X

