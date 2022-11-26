Not Available

This collection of five short films by gay artists, and regarding gay subject matter showcases the work of emerging new filmmakers. "Is One of You Eddie?" makes fun of the stereotypes typical within the gay community. "Different" offers a twist on gay and straight high school students. "The Neighborly Thing" is a thriller about a man obsessed with his neighbor. "Meet Joe Gay" asks the quintessential question, why am I still single. "A Good Son" delves into a life changing experience between two teen boys.