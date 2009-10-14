First Squad: The Moment of Truth

Set during the opening days of World War II on the Eastern Front. Its main cast are a group of Soviet teenagers with extraordinary abilities; the teenagers have been drafted to form a special unit to fight the invading German army. They are opposed by a Schutzstaffel officer who is attempting to raise from the dead a supernatural army of crusaders from the 12th-century Order of the Sacred Cross.
|Sergei Aisman
|Baron Von Wolff (voice)
|Michael Beskorovainy
|Hunchback (voice)
|Елена Чебатуркина
|Nadaya Ruslanova (voice)
|Дамир Эльдаров
|Marat (voice)
|Olga Golovanova
|Nadya's Mother / Twins (voice)
|Aleksandr Gruzdev
|General Below (voice)
View Full Cast >