2009

First Squad: The Moment of Truth

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 14th, 2009

Studio

Molot Entertainment

Set during the opening days of World War II on the Eastern Front. Its main cast are a group of Soviet teenagers with extraordinary abilities; the teenagers have been drafted to form a special unit to fight the invading German army. They are opposed by a Schutzstaffel officer who is attempting to raise from the dead a supernatural army of crusaders from the 12th-century Order of the Sacred Cross.

Cast

Sergei AismanBaron Von Wolff (voice)
Michael BeskorovainyHunchback (voice)
Елена ЧебатуркинаNadaya Ruslanova (voice)
Дамир ЭльдаровMarat (voice)
Olga GolovanovaNadya's Mother / Twins (voice)
Aleksandr GruzdevGeneral Below (voice)

