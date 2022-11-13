Not Available

First Time Stories captures eight beautiful girls exploring exciting new experiences as they express their burgeoning sexuality. In the opening episode, adorable blonde Lola takes a romantic trip with her cute girlfriend Taylor Sands. They sip champagne in the bathtub of their hotel suite, before Lola dresses up in sexy lingerie and leads Taylor to bed. She sucks Taylor's nipples and puffy clit, then fingers her wet slot from behind, Taylor humping back against her hand avidly. Lola gyrates her hips as Taylor thrusts a couple of fingers into her, licking and rubbing her to an intense, leg-shaking climax. In the next episode, Henessy hugs and reassures her stressed-out friend Lea Guerlin, their tender and affectionate kisses growing passionate.