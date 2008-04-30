A Greek History Professor & his daughter travel to a Greek Island for one last chance to finish his thesis on ancient love spells before he loses his research grant. His daughter attempts to match her father with the local women without sucess until she meets a beautiful Mermaid with whose help the Professor might finally find true love for himself.
|Amber Savva
|Serena Bradley
|Kelly Brook
|Neried
|Alki David
|Captain Mavros
|Olivia Grant
|Angela
|John Nettleton
|Professor Coulter
|Terrence Hardiman
|Professor Ratcher
