2008

Fishtales

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 2008

Studio

Whiskers Post Production

A Greek History Professor & his daughter travel to a Greek Island for one last chance to finish his thesis on ancient love spells before he loses his research grant. His daughter attempts to match her father with the local women without sucess until she meets a beautiful Mermaid with whose help the Professor might finally find true love for himself.

Cast

Amber SavvaSerena Bradley
Kelly BrookNeried
Alki DavidCaptain Mavros
Olivia GrantAngela
John NettletonProfessor Coulter
Terrence HardimanProfessor Ratcher

View Full Cast >

Images