Fist of Fury 1991 II

A sequel to Fist of Fury 1991 that continues right where the last one leaves off. Chow is a wacky but lovable mainlander duking it out with wacky bad guy Yuen Wah. Meanwhile, he learns kung-fu from the legendary Josephine Siao, and assorted hijinks involving Cheung Man and Nat Chan Bak-Cheung go on forever.
|Josephine Siao
|Peony / Ngou Chat
|Kenny Bee
|Smartie / Chu Kor Chun
|Sharla Cheung Man
|Min / Yuen Chuen (as Man Cheung)
|Wu Fung
|Trainer
|Natalis Chan
|Ngou Pi
|Yuen Wah
|Cheng Wan-To
