Fist of Fury 1991 II

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chun Sing Film Company

A sequel to Fist of Fury 1991 that continues right where the last one leaves off. Chow is a wacky but lovable mainlander duking it out with wacky bad guy Yuen Wah. Meanwhile, he learns kung-fu from the legendary Josephine Siao, and assorted hijinks involving Cheung Man and Nat Chan Bak-Cheung go on forever.

Cast

Josephine SiaoPeony / Ngou Chat
Kenny BeeSmartie / Chu Kor Chun
Sharla Cheung ManMin / Yuen Chuen (as Man Cheung)
Wu FungTrainer
Natalis ChanNgou Pi
Yuen WahCheng Wan-To

