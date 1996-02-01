1996

Fist of the North Star

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 1st, 1996

Studio

First Look International

From the immensely popular FIST OF THE NORTH STAR comic book series, comes a new hero. The fate of mankind rests with superhuman warrior Kenshiro who roams the wastelands of the future waging a battle against overwhelming evil. With the spiritual guidance of his dead father, Kenshiro fights to free his stolen love from the brutal tyrant Lord Shin. Through his struggle he must confront his destiny.

Cast

Gary DanielsKenshirô
Malcolm McDowellRyuken
Costas MandylorLord Shin
Downtown Julie BrownCharlie
Dante BascoBat
Nalona HerronLynn

Images