From the immensely popular FIST OF THE NORTH STAR comic book series, comes a new hero. The fate of mankind rests with superhuman warrior Kenshiro who roams the wastelands of the future waging a battle against overwhelming evil. With the spiritual guidance of his dead father, Kenshiro fights to free his stolen love from the brutal tyrant Lord Shin. Through his struggle he must confront his destiny.
|Gary Daniels
|Kenshirô
|Malcolm McDowell
|Ryuken
|Costas Mandylor
|Lord Shin
|Downtown Julie Brown
|Charlie
|Dante Basco
|Bat
|Nalona Herron
|Lynn
View Full Cast >