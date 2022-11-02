Not Available

Fist of Unicorn

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Star Sea Motion Picture Co.

Once upon a time, the rover who`s name is Ah-Lung became friend with the young man called Tiger and Lung was invited by Tiger to join his family. When he arrived to Tiger`s family`s handyman he enjoyed his new life, however Tiger offended Wong who is short tempered son of a notorious gangster, Lung must protect himself from the gangsters. Later Lung and Tiger forced to join the young women who is pursued by Wong after Wong`s gang killed her family at the acrobatic troupe. Ah-Lung shares his martial art knowledge with his new friends he met in order to defeat Wong and his thugs

Cast

Unicorn ChanAh-Lung
Mang HoiBald Kid, Siu Fu
Yasuaki KurataSun
Bruce LeeHimself (Behind The Scenes Footage)
MarsStuttering boy
Tina Chin FeiHung Mei

