2013

Fists of Legend

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 11th, 2013

Studio

Cinema Service

On a television show billed as “the greatest fight show on Earth,” eager amateurs with lots to prove boldly step into the ring and expect to leave bloody but victorious. The ratings hungry producers seek out “legendary” but largely forgotten streetfighters and mine their desperation for recaptured glory and redemption into ratings gold.

Cast

Hwang Jeong-minLim Deok-gyoo
Yu-won LeeHong Gyu-min
Yoon Je-moonShin Jae-suk
Yu Jun-SangLee Sang-hoon
Jung Woong-inSon Jin-ho
Sung Ji-RuSeo Kang-gook

