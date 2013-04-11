Fists of Legend

On a television show billed as “the greatest fight show on Earth,” eager amateurs with lots to prove boldly step into the ring and expect to leave bloody but victorious. The ratings hungry producers seek out “legendary” but largely forgotten streetfighters and mine their desperation for recaptured glory and redemption into ratings gold.
|Hwang Jeong-min
|Lim Deok-gyoo
|Yu-won Lee
|Hong Gyu-min
|Yoon Je-moon
|Shin Jae-suk
|Yu Jun-Sang
|Lee Sang-hoon
|Jung Woong-in
|Son Jin-ho
|Sung Ji-Ru
|Seo Kang-gook
