Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Comedy

Director

Guy Ritchie

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Miramax

Super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

Cast

Jason StathamOrson Fortune
Aubrey PlazaSarah Fidel
Hugh GrantGreg Simmonds
Josh HartnettDanny Franscesco
Cary ElwesNathan Jasmine
Bugzy Malone

