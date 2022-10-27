Five Graves to Cairo

The British Army, retreating ahead of victorious Rommel, leaves a lone survivor on the Egyptian border who finds refuge at a remote desert hotel. He is helped by the hotel's owner, despite protest from the French chambermaid, afraid of the imminent arrival of Rommel and the Germans. John assumes the identity of the recently deceased waiter to survive.
|Franchot Tone
|Cpl. John J. Bramble / Paul Davos
|Anne Baxter
|Mouche
|Akim Tamiroff
|Farid
|Erich von Stroheim
|Field Marshal Erwin Rommel
|Peter van Eyck
|Lt. Schwegler
|Fortunio Bonanova
|Gen. Sebastiano
