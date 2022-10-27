1943

Five Graves to Cairo

  • Thriller
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 2nd, 1943

Studio

Paramount

The British Army, retreating ahead of victorious Rommel, leaves a lone survivor on the Egyptian border who finds refuge at a remote desert hotel. He is helped by the hotel's owner, despite protest from the French chambermaid, afraid of the imminent arrival of Rommel and the Germans. John assumes the identity of the recently deceased waiter to survive.

Cast

Franchot ToneCpl. John J. Bramble / Paul Davos
Anne BaxterMouche
Akim TamiroffFarid
Erich von StroheimField Marshal Erwin Rommel
Peter van EyckLt. Schwegler
Fortunio BonanovaGen. Sebastiano

