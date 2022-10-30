Not Available

Five Superfighters

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Three young martial arts students and their teacher are beaten up badly by a wandering man who proclaims himself "a corrector of bad kung-fu." Determined to avenge their teacher and regain their honor, the three students all go their seperate ways to find kung-fu masters who will take them as students.

Cast

Hau Chiu-SingMaster Wan Tian Hang
Lau Hok-NinMaster of Gallant Martial Academy
Tony Leung Siu-HungAh Tian - Wan's pupil
Wong Mei-MeiMadame Fang
Austin WaiAh Fu
Ng Yuen-JunAh Chi

View Full Cast >

Images