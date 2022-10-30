Five Superfighters

Three young martial arts students and their teacher are beaten up badly by a wandering man who proclaims himself "a corrector of bad kung-fu." Determined to avenge their teacher and regain their honor, the three students all go their seperate ways to find kung-fu masters who will take them as students.
|Hau Chiu-Sing
|Master Wan Tian Hang
|Lau Hok-Nin
|Master of Gallant Martial Academy
|Tony Leung Siu-Hung
|Ah Tian - Wan's pupil
|Wong Mei-Mei
|Madame Fang
|Austin Wai
|Ah Fu
|Ng Yuen-Jun
|Ah Chi
