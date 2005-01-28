2005

Five Times Two

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 28th, 2005

Studio

Fidélité Productions

As young French couple Gilles and Marion officially separate, we see, in reverse order, the milestone moments in their relationship: Gilles revealing his unfaithfulness at a tense dinner party; Marion giving birth to their premature son while Gilles is elsewhere; Gilles and Marion's joyous wedding; and, finally, the fateful moment when they meet as acquaintances at an Italian beach resort, and their love affair begins.

Cast

Stéphane FreissGilles
Géraldine PailhasValérie
Françoise FabianMonique
Antoine ChappeyChristophe
Michael LonsdaleBernard
Marc RuchmannMathieu

View Full Cast >

Images