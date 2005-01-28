Five Times Two

As young French couple Gilles and Marion officially separate, we see, in reverse order, the milestone moments in their relationship: Gilles revealing his unfaithfulness at a tense dinner party; Marion giving birth to their premature son while Gilles is elsewhere; Gilles and Marion's joyous wedding; and, finally, the fateful moment when they meet as acquaintances at an Italian beach resort, and their love affair begins.
|Stéphane Freiss
|Gilles
|Géraldine Pailhas
|Valérie
|Françoise Fabian
|Monique
|Antoine Chappey
|Christophe
|Michael Lonsdale
|Bernard
|Marc Ruchmann
|Mathieu
