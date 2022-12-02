Fix My Kid - Straight Inc. and the Rise of the Troubled Teen Industry

Not Available

Each year scores of parents admit their troubled teens to programs all across America. Children die in these treatment programs, while countless others are left emotionally, physically and psychologically terrorized in the name of therapy. Lauded by prominent doctors and political officials, we take a look at Straight Incorporated, one of the most controversial and abusive treatment programs in American history in order to better understand the lasting effects of radical treatment on adolescents. Under the banner of tough love, Straight Incorporated employed North Korean brainwashing tactics in an attempt to euthanize destructive behavior. Now, twenty years later survivors speak out and tell their stories to protect future generations of adolescents from abuses, cultic practices, and suicides.