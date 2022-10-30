Not Available

Fix: The Ministry Movie

  • Documentary
  • Music

Provides an insider's view of the groundbreaking, outrageous, creative juggernaut that was the band Ministry - during their world tour - as front man Al Jourgensen slips into drug addiction. Ministry made industrial rock mainstream, and along the way their music and take no prisoners lifestyle influenced the leaders of today's most important bands, many of whom are in the film.

Cast

Trent ReznorHimself
Jonathan DavisHimself
Jello BiafraHimself
Dave NavarroHimself
Buzz OsborneHimself
David YowHimself

