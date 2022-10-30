Fix: The Ministry Movie

Provides an insider's view of the groundbreaking, outrageous, creative juggernaut that was the band Ministry - during their world tour - as front man Al Jourgensen slips into drug addiction. Ministry made industrial rock mainstream, and along the way their music and take no prisoners lifestyle influenced the leaders of today's most important bands, many of whom are in the film.
|Trent Reznor
|Himself
|Jonathan Davis
|Himself
|Jello Biafra
|Himself
|Dave Navarro
|Himself
|Buzz Osborne
|Himself
|David Yow
|Himself
View Full Cast >