Fix: The Story of an Addicted City

Dean Wilson may be Canada’s most powerful junkie. He shoots heroin in Vancouver’s downtown Eastside and strategizes with federal health policy advisors. He is the president of a network of street-level drug users demanding that Vancouver open North America’s first safe injection site – the most controversial step of a daring new drug strategy. Users, residents, activists and police clash while Dean struggles to shake his addiction and discovers an unlikely ally in Vancouver’s conservative mayor.
