Flame of Barbary Coast

Duke Fergus falls for Ann 'Flaxen' Tarry in the Barbary Coast in turn-of-the-century San Francisco. He loses money to crooked gambler Boss Tito Morell, goes home, learns to gamble, and returns. After he makes a fortune, he opens his own place with Flaxen as the entertainer; but the 1906 quake destroys his place.
|Ann Dvorak
|Ann 'Flaxen' Tarry
|Joseph Schildkraut
|Boss Tito Morell
|William Frawley
|Wolf Wylie
|Virginia Grey
|Rita Dane
|Russell Hicks
|Cyrus Danver, Owner San Francisco Star
|Jack Norton
|Byline Conners, Reporter San Francisco Star
