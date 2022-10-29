1945

Flame of Barbary Coast

  • Romance
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 27th, 1945

Studio

Republic Pictures

Duke Fergus falls for Ann 'Flaxen' Tarry in the Barbary Coast in turn-of-the-century San Francisco. He loses money to crooked gambler Boss Tito Morell, goes home, learns to gamble, and returns. After he makes a fortune, he opens his own place with Flaxen as the entertainer; but the 1906 quake destroys his place.

Cast

Ann DvorakAnn 'Flaxen' Tarry
Joseph SchildkrautBoss Tito Morell
William FrawleyWolf Wylie
Virginia GreyRita Dane
Russell HicksCyrus Danver, Owner San Francisco Star
Jack NortonByline Conners, Reporter San Francisco Star

